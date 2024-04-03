Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, California

The much-anticipated community event, The Kindness Quest: A Family Adventure in Giving and Gratitude, will take place in Goleta on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This unique event is dedicated to fostering a kinder, more inclusive world by expanding the concept of family to encompass humans, our animal friends, and the broader community.

The Kindness Quest aims to celebrate and honor the bonds we share with children, mothers, and animals as integral members of our families. The event will feature various activities designed to promote kindness, empathy, and the spirit of giving back. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in fun and educational activities, all while supporting local non-profits that significantly impact our community.

Event highlights include:

Interactive workshops and activities for all ages

Collecting new socks for those in need

Animal-themed activities with stuffed animals

Origami crane folding

Activities focusing on topics like regenerative farming and recycling opportunities

A Special Listening Café hosted by hospice volunteers to emphasize compassionate listening

Stories as openings to conversation with our children and each other

Crafting Mother’s Day thank-you cards

Opportunities to learn about and support local nonprofits

Participating Nonprofits are:

ASAP Cats • asapcats.org

Hospice of Santa Barbara • hospiceofsb.org

La Casa de Maria Retreat Center • lcdm.org

Organic Soup Kitchen • organicsoupkitchen.org

Sock It To ‘Em • donatesocks.org

Teaspoons • teaspoons.org

The Kindness Quest is more than just an event. It is a movement towards a more empathetic and inclusive society,” said Janice Garrett, the event organizer. “We believe that by coming together as a community, we can inspire change and spread kindness in ways that truly make a difference.”

Every participating nonprofit benefits from the event’s fundraising, ensuring a shared celebration of community support. Join us for The Kindness Quest: A Family. Adventure in Giving and Gratitude, where your generosity directly supports local nonprofits. The organization that collects the most donations wins a grand prize of $1,000, with $500 for second place and $200 for third place.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at The Live Oak Unitarian Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta.

This free event is open to the public, and families are encouraged to participate in this day of celebration, learning, and giving. Adults, even without children, are welcome! For more information, visit puttinglove1st.com or contact Janice Garrett at 805.319.0281 or janice@puttinglove1st.com

Join us for this day of fun and community spirit, where your contributions make a real difference. Be a part of this celebration of giving and see the power of community support in action!