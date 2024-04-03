Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Tip A Cop!California Pizza Kitchen Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Join volunteer law enforcement officers from , City of Santa Barbara Police Department, and along with Special Olympic Athletes at CPK from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m.

CPK will be donating 20 percent of all food and beverage sales when promo Back20% is used. See the attached flyer.

Let’s kick off the spring season by inviting your family and friends to enjoy a delicious dinner served by Santa Barbara’s finest at one of your favorites, California Pizza Kitchen! All tips collected by law enforcement officers will directly benefit Special Olympics athletes in Santa Barbara County, allowing them to participate in year-round sports programs and competition events.

For over 37 years South County Law Enforcement agencies have conducted Tip-A-Cop fundraisers at local restaurants to support the athletes and sports programs of Special Olympics Santa Barbara. Thanks to the generosity of the community and active Law Enforcement volunteers, there is no cost for children, teens or adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in Special Olympics programs.

Tip-A-Cop fundraisers are just one of many ways Law Enforcement supports Special Olympics. As part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement, Law Enforcement Officers raise funds for Special Olympics, present awards to Special Olympics athletes, and generously volunteer their time at sporting and fundraising events throughout the year. Since the inception of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in 1981, more than 100,000 law enforcement officers have raised over $500 million for the Special Olympics movement worldwide!

Special Olympics Southern California is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities in twelve Olympic-type sports for children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities. In Santa Barbara County, over 500 local athletes enjoy the power of sport with Special Olympics, improving their physical fitness and self-esteem and sharing their gifts and talents with the local community.

For more information contact Gina Carbajal at (805) 884-1516, ext. 3 or 805-680-7764

gcarbajal@sosc.org