We completely agree with Randy Rowse’s comments and concerns. We avoid State Street because going there feels like we’re still in the middle of the pandemic.

We have traveled to many parts of the world recently and none of the beautiful cities we have visited remain in the closed off pandemic environment of State Street. While other cities are now thriving, Santa Barbara’s downtown is closed off. Our leaders are destroying one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Hopefully Randy Rowse’s opinion will resonate with the rest of Santa Barbara and the City Council.