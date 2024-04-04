US 101 Lane Closure South of Arroyo Quemada Bridge Begins Monday, April 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The closure of the US 101 southbound #2 (right) lane, south of the Arroyo Quemada Bridge, will begin on Monday, April 8 at 9 am.

This lane closure will allow Caltrans to begin work to repair a retaining wall.

This lane closure is expected to be in place for 4 to 5 weeks, weather permitting.

The contractor for this $1.5 million project is John Madonna Construction, Inc. of San Luis Obispo.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within this work zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/