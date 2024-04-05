If we really care about downtown State Street’s shops, restaurants, galleries, and sidewalk cafes — then bring back cars. If we want to make it easy for tourists and locals to discover places to visit ‚ then bring back cars.

Cars, plus stop lights, will also slow down speedy cyclists and skateboarders. To see this now, visit State Street below 101 to Stearns Wharf or Coast Village Road or probably the majority of downtowns in America. See cars, pedestrians, cyclists, shops, and sidewalk cafes all co-existing.

If we really care about a vibrant downtown State Street (and the tourists it attracts and the jobs it supports) — then bring back cars. We can do this now — quickly and relatively inexpensively.