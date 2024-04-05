Ship Speed Reduction Lowers California Coastal Air Pollution Numbers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Two blue whales in Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. | Photo: NOAA

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies vessel speed reduction (VSR) program announced results from 2023, including a reduction in coastal California air pollution, lowered risk to whales, and reduced ocean noise. The voluntary program ran May 1 through December 15, 2023.

Thirty-three global shipping companies participated in the voluntary incentive-based VSR program in 2023. Companies reduced ship speeds off California, transiting at 10 knots or less in the San Francisco and Monterey Bay region and the Southern California region.

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies achieved the highest participation and cooperation levels since its inception in 2014, even after phasing out financial incentives. Shipping companies are recognized with awards for their level of performance.

Cooperation levels continue to improve in both regions with an overall 81% cooperation rate from participants, up from 78% in the 2022 season. The number of participants was also greater than any previous year, increasing from 23 shipping companies in 2022.

Highlights of the 2023 program include:

Shipping companies that participated in the 2023 program reduced their air pollutant emissions by approximately 1,250 tons of NOx (nitrogen oxides) and 45,000 metric tons of regional GHGs (greenhouse gases). These numbers represent a 27% reduction in NOx and GHG pollution from the ships that participated in the program, as compared to 2016 baseline conditions. For comparison, the NOx reductions are equivalent to converting 800,000 passenger vehicles to zero emissions for a single year.

The transits of vessels participating in the program posed approximately 58% less strike mortality risk to whales than if those vessels did not reduce their speed.

Ships in the qualifying performance tiers had sound levels that were 5.4 dB per transit lower when compared to 2016 baseline source levels. With a reduction in noise pollution, whales can likely communicate easier.

Of the 462,500 nautical miles of ocean transited by all the ships in the program, nearly 375,437 nautical miles were at 10 knots or less, equivalent to traversing the circumference of the Earth more than 15 times.

Ships in the program transiting the 200-nautical-mile VSR zone in Southern California traveled at 10 knots or less for 83% of the total miles traveled. Cooperation has steadily increased season after season, (in 2017, approximately 21% of the miles were traveled at 10 knots or less). This shows the increasing commitment by the participating companies over the years.



In the approximately 200-nautical-mile San Francisco Bay Area VSR zone, cooperation levels from the participating companies rose to 76%, up from 72% in 2022.

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies recognized cooperating shipping companies in three performance measurement tiers: Sapphire (85-100% of fleet total distance in VSR zones traveled at 10 knots or less), Gold (60%-84%), and Blue Sky (35%-59%). Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on each ship transmit the ship’s speed and location. AIS data was analyzed for each fleet, and the company’s performance was classified by tier.

Thirteen companies reached the Sapphire level, the most in the top level category since the program began. They are CMA CGM, CSL Group, D’Amico Tankers DAC, Hapag-Lloyd, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), NingBo Ocean Shipping Co, NYK Ro-Ro, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), OSG Ship Management, Swire Shipping, Yang Ming, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Container, car carrier, bulk and fuel carrier ships are eligible to participate in Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies. The program complements the NOAA, U.S. Coast Guard, and Environmental Protection Agency voluntary requests for all vessels 300 gross tons or larger to reduce speeds during the months of peak air pollution and endangered blue, humpback, and fin whale abundance to protect them from ship strikes.

Ship strikes are a major threat to whales globally and to the recovery of endangered and threatened blue, fin, and humpback whales in California waters. Reducing the risk of ship strikes is a high priority for NOAA’s West Coast national marine sanctuaries. From 2007-2022, observed and documented deaths off of California totaled 52 endangered whales. This is thought to represent only a small fraction of the total number of ship strikes taking place annually.

Clean air benefits everyone. | Photo: BAAQMD

The timing of the program coincides with the season when ground-level ozone (smog) concentrations are typically high. The 10-knot target allows ships to travel safely and at an efficient operating load using less fuel and producing less pollution and regional greenhouse gas emissions. The 2024 program runs May through December 2024.

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies is a vessel speed reduction program for safer whales, cleaner air, and a quieter ocean. It is a collaborative effort by several air pollution control districts, national marine sanctuaries in California, the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, and other non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit www.bluewhalesblueskies.org.

Swire Shipping: Harry Stones, President of Swire Shipping North America: “Swire Shipping recognises that responsible stewardship of biodiversity is fundamental to a healthy and thriving ocean. We’re proud to translate this commitment into action through our active participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies programme, which aligns with our values of sustainability and marine conservation. Swire Shipping is especially honoured to be recognised for our consistent efforts, having maintained a record cooperation level in the 2023 programme season and receiving the highest-tiered Sapphire Award for the fifth consecutive year. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts within the industry in this vital programme to foster a healthier ocean for generations to come.”

OOCL: Michael Xu, Director of Trades at OOCL: “OOCL is very proud to receive the Sapphire recognition in the “2023 Protecting Blue Whales & Blue Skies” program. Being awarded the top-level status once again has demonstrated OOCL’s long-term commitment to environment protection. We believe that all businesses should take responsibility in minimizing their environmental impact and it is our obligation to protect marine life and reduce emissions. As a responsible corporate citizen, OOCL will continue to support the program, as well as to take other proactive steps to embrace our long-term sustainability goals.”

MSC: Stanley Kwiaton, Regional Manager, West coast, Port Operations: “MSC is grateful to once again see our efforts recognized for the sixth year in a row. As a family company that was born from a passion for the sea we are dedicated to realizing sustainable cargo transportation. Part and parcel of this commitment is protecting marine life and the ecosystems they inhabit. We are also collaborating with other stakeholders to raise awareness and promote best practices for whale protection. We look forward to continued success in the future as we work together to make our oceans safer for generations to come.”

Container ship at sea. | Photo: Robert Schwemmer/NOAA

CSL: Emily Pointon, Director, Environmental, Social and Governance: “At CSL, we understand the critical importance of protecting marine life in the areas where we conduct our daily shipping operations. Our participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program underscores our commitment to mitigating ship strikes, cutting carbon emissions, reducing underwater noise pollution, and enhancing air quality. By actively engaging in this program, we acknowledge its role in advancing our environmental objectives and ensuring a sustainable future for the maritime industry.”

Wallenius Wilhelmsen: Delphine Echenique, Senior VP of Business Operations Development: “In 2023, Wallenius Wilhelmsen continued to lead with purpose and passion in the quest for environmental preservation. We are immensely proud to have been awarded the Sapphire award, a testament to our relentless efforts and innovative strategies in support of the Blue Whales Blue Skies initiative. Our commitment extends beyond accolades; it is woven into the fabric of our operations and reflects our deep-seated resolve to safeguard marine biodiversity. This honor serves as a beacon, guiding our ongoing journey to protect the delicate balance of our oceans and the magnificent creatures that call it home.”

Yang Ming: James Jeng, Chief Marine Technology Officer: “In the vast expanse of our oceans, the blue whale reigns supreme as a symbol of majesty and grace. Yang Ming recognizes our dual role in global trade and environmental stewardship. We are honored to have received the Sapphire award for the third time. By slowing vessel speeds, we aim to protect these magnificent creatures and mitigate our industry’s impact. Partnering with NOAA is an honor, as we work tirelessly to ensure a sustainable future for our planet’s marine life and ecosystems. Every action we take is a step toward preserving the beauty of our oceans and the health of our planet.”

OSG Ship Management: Sam Norton, CEO and President: “OSG’s award would not have been possible without the positive dedication of our seafarers and shoreside team. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving positive change. Our well-being is inextricably linked to the health of the natural world, including the wildlife that brings life to our oceans. We would like to thank the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation for this recognition and their efforts in working together with industry participants to protect our ecosystems.”

ONE Line: Dan Sheehy, Senior Vice President, Product & Network: “Ocean Network Express (North America) Inc. is proud to have achieved sapphire status through our participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Incentive Program, a collaborative effort that helps reduce the impacts of commercial shipping on our ocean wildlife. We pride ourselves on reducing our speed when possible to protect marine wildlife and further reduce our carbon footprint. As ONE, we care about protecting the oceans as we sail towards a sustainable future.”

Hapag-Lloyd: Wolfram Guntermann, Director Regulatory Affairs: “At Hapag-Lloyd, we recognize the profound importance of preserving our oceans and the magnificent creatures that inhabit them. Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere compliance; it’s a fundamental part of our corporate values. We are honored to be associated with the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program and proud to have achieved its highest honor – the Sapphire Status – which demonstrates our commitment to protecting marine biodiversity. We reaffirm our pledge of environmental responsibility and commit to continue working towards a future where our operations are in harmony with the oceans.”

NYK Ro-Ro: Jack Duesler, Regional Operation Manager: “Since we received Sapphire status last year, NYK has a deep desire to maintain that level each year going forward. We have full support in this endeavor from all our teams locally and overseas. While it can be a challenge, clearly we are able to manage and maintain the highest status category.”

d’Amico Shipping: Antonia d’Amico, Group ESG Director: “We are proud to be acknowledged in the prestigious Blue Whales and Blue Skies program, highlighting our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and sustain the delicate ecosystems we engage with. Understanding the seas’ pivotal role in the biosphere, including oxygen production, carbon absorption, and climate regulation, we remain steadfast in our pledge to safeguard it and its rich marine life. Through active participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies initiative and promoting awareness among our vessels, we are dedicated to protect our seas and its wildlife.”