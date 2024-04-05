Toad & Co’s Grilled Cheese Smackdown Raises Money For Organic Soup Kitchen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 5, 2024: The 12th annual Grilled Cheese Smackdown at Toad&Co headquarters has raised money to support nutrition and food security in Santa Barbara County. Toad&Co has again this year selected Organic Soup Kitchen to be their One Percent for the Planet nonprofit partner for this unique community event. The night brought together ten nonprofit and for profit teams who competed for the title of best gourmet grilled cheese and the coveted Golden Spatula Award.

“We are thrilled to again be the recipient of proceeds from the Grilled Cheese Smackdown.” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “We are honored to receive support from local businesses like Toad&Co who share our commitment to environmentally friendly product sourcing and manufacturing processes.”

Organic Soup Kitchen is committed to providing access to clean, organic food. Through education, advocacy and programs, the agency provides nutrition and food security to low income cancer patients and chronically ill residents throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has made and served more than 3 million bowls of anticancer Mediterranean SoupMeals since 2009. Organic Soup Kitchen is a proud member of One Percent for the Planet and one of only 1% of nonprofits in the US to achieve platinum status on Guidestar. To support the health and wellbeing of the Santa Barbara County community, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.

Based in Santa Barbara, Toad&Co has been a leading manufacturer of sustainable clothing since 1996. 100% of clothing is made with a minimum of 80% sustainable fibers and/or fabrics that have met Earth-friendly bluesign® or STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEK certifications. The company is committed to making the outdoors more accessible to everyone and supporting agencies working to make the world a better place. Toad&Co is a proud member of One Percent for the Planet and has been named Outside Magazine’s “Best Places to Work” 14 times. To learn more, visit www.toadandco.com.