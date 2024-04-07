Sports
Santa Barbara Sky Football Club Held Up

Inaugural season of the professional soccer team, slated to begin in March, is delayed to 2025.

Peter Moore, Santa Barbara Sky Football Club's founding investor, and his daughter, Alex

The inaugural season of the professional soccer club Santa Barbara Sky FC, originally slated to begin in March, has been delayed to 2025. A letter to supporters stated that the club promises “to deliver a world-class experience for fans and build a firm foundation for sustained success.”

The Sky will compete in USL League One. It is expected to make its home at UCSB’s Harder Stadium after initial plans to play at La Playa Stadium did not work out.

