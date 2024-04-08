Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, April 8, 2024 — During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross asks donors to help protect the blood supply by making and keeping blood donation appointments in the weeks ahead. Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care this spring.

The Red Cross depends on thousands of volunteer blood donors to collect about 12,000 blood donations every single day. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential in transfusion care. Blood drives and donation centers also depend on the generosity and valuable time of those who make it possible for the Red Cross to help people in need.

Spring into action – book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give April 8-28, 2024, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered to win a $7,000 gift card. There will be two lucky winners. See RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 8-28Santa Barbara County

Goleta

4/16/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Alpha Delta Pi, 6507 Cordoba Road

4/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UCSB Sigma Chi, 750 Embarcadero del Mar

4/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 478 Cambridge Drive

Santa Barbara

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St

4/15/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UCSB Mosher Alumni House, Mesa Road and University Plaza

4/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 2707 State St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!