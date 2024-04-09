Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – It’s time to raise a glass at Roar and Pour, a “wild” wine tasting event at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday, May 4, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, with a VIP hour from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Roar and Pour is a community favorite where guests get the chance to sip, stroll and take in the spectacular Zoo’s views! Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online here.

Don’t miss this roaring good time! Not only will guests enjoy unlimited tastings from the region’s leading wineries, but they will also have the opportunity to feed the giraffes, ride the Zoo train, and have exclusive access to Zoo grounds after hours. Guests will also take home a souvenir Roar and Pour 2024 wine glass. Roar and Pour VIP ticket holders will enjoy early entry, as well as animal encounters and appetizers. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

Wineries Wanted! The success of Roar and Pour is due, in great part, to the generous donations from our local partners. 2024 participating wineries so far include Arthur Earl, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Ca’ Del Grevino, Cutruzzola Vineyards, High Seas Mead, J Dusi Wines, Lavender Oak Vineyard and Winery, Longoria Winery, Lumen, Melville Winery, Riboli Family Wines, Rincon Brewery, Single Fin Cider, Summerland Winery, and Turiya Wines. Wineries interested in participating can get more information here! Register for Roar and Pour early, as space is limited.

General admission tickets are $95 and VIP tickets are $130. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For ages 21+ only. For more information about Roar and Pour and to see participating winery and brewery partners to date, please click here or call (805) 962-5339.