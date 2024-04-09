SBART Press Luncheon: Benjamin Caputo and Avery Leck Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

Avery Leck of San Marcos Track & Field and Benjamin Caputo of San Marcos Swim & Dive were recognized as Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable Athletes of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Leck led the San Marcos girls’ track meet to victories over Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High at their annual tri-meet. She won all four of her events, including the 100 meter, 100 meter hurdles, high jump and long jump.

Avery Leck won four events in the All-City tri-meet.

In addition, Leck finished fourth in the heptathlon at the renowned Arcadia invitational over the weekend.

On the boys side, Caputo won all four of his events as the Royals defeated rivals Dos Pueblos in a dual meet. Caputo took first place in the 200 IM, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The girls honorable mentions were Madison Benedict (Santa Barbara Softball), Olivia Ressler (Santa Barbara Softball), Mia Martinez-Tomatis (San Marcos Lacrosse), Kiala Haas (San Marcos Track & Field), Averi Alexander (Carpinteria Track & Field).

The boys honorable mentions were Eric Anthony (Santa Barbara Baseball), Charlie Potter (Dos Pueblos Baseball), Nick Malesky (Bishop Diego Volleyball), Shams Jahangir-Arshad (San MArcos Golf), Cal Denier (Dos Pueblos Lacrosse), Ethan Ball (San Marcos track & field), Malachi Johnston (Santa Barbara track & field), Gabe Runyen (Dos Pueblos track & field).