New Courthouse Docents Graduate in 50th Anniversary Year

As the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council prepares to celebrate its semicentennial, 14 new members graduated on April 6, 2024 after completing a comprehensive 10-week training program.

Led by Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, County Architect (retired) and Rodney Baker, Docent Council Projects Chair, the training consists of weekly classes where prospective docents gain in-depth knowledge about the architecture, art, history, and significance of the Courthouse, a National & State Historic Landmark and a City of Santa Barbara Landmark

For the past half-century, volunteer docents have provided free daily Courthouse tours for visitors from all over the world. Docents also staff the information booth in the lobby, offer educational tours for school groups, and are involved in preservation projects throughout the historic building. Today, the Docent Council has 64 active docents.

Eva Mazharenko, left, Nancy Wood, Dennis Whelan, Deborah Rogers, Mark Preston, Margaret Spaniolo, Barbara Burkepile, Noel Langle, Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, Larry Martinez, Rodney Baker, Kay Bruce, Lynn Sturgeon, Kitty Thomassin, Jim Sturgeon, Marlene Beckerman | Credit: Courtesy

More information can be found on the Council’s website, https://www.sbcourthouse.org/

