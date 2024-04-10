Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 9, 2024 – Mark your calendar for Monday, May 6 to participate in Ellwood Now: A Guided Tour of Habitat Stewardship with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson. Come to Ellwood Open Space at 6:00 p.m. to get a behind-the-scenes look at the active work taking place now at Ellwood. This is a great opportunity to learn about the meticulous steps being taken to reduce wildfire risk, from clearing flammable materials to mowing grass to trimming and thinning trees. See firsthand the actions taking place to protect homes and preserve the natural beauty of Ellwood.

Ellwood Now Details:

Date: Monday May 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Park at Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Sperling Preserve parking area, 7729 Hollister Avenue, across the street from Ellwood School

This event is free and open to all. It is especially designed for community members and neighbors eager to understand the vital work happening in our shared backyard. No RSVP required.

To learn more about the Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazardous Fuel Reduction Project, visit Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazardous Fuel Reduction. For more information on Ellwood, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/Ellwood.