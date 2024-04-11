Recycling is a problem with no solution. We just do not know how to recycle anything except some metals and some paper products. We dump a miscellany of materials in huge piles with no thought as to the value or pollution this causes.

Since everything we don’t use gets dumped or “pretend recycling,” my solution is: first admit that we don’t know how. Then we do not dump any of these valuable materials. We take them all and compress them.into bales using existing machinery. Then we take these and store them in a desert area. Because they are compressed they can be placed securely in a massive area.

In the future we will know how to recycle this, and thus use those materials that we discarded years before.

My estimate that in about 20 years we will have the knowledge and technical skills to do this so we only need the baling and storing for that duration.

It’s not an impossible idea once we acknowledge our current process is not and will not work. Just more plastic in the environment and more pollution is not what we need!