Get Ready to Touch A Truck: Family Fun Day in Solvang!

Solvang, California – April 11, 2024 – Get ready for an exciting day of family fun and exploration at the annual Touch A Truck event, taking place on May 4th from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at 611 Atterdag Road in Solvang. Organized by Bethania Preschool & After School, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for kids and adults alike, all while supporting a great cause.

Touch A Truck offers a unique opportunity for attendees to get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, and much more. From climbing into the driver’s seat to honking the horn, children can explore these impressive vehicles under the guidance of friendly professionals. For those who would prefer a quieter interaction with the trucks, No Horn Hour is from 10:00 am-11:00 am.

In addition to the truck-tastic activities, Touch A Truck will feature a range of family-friendly entertainment, including face painting, custom helmet fittings, exciting raffle prizes, and plenty of fun to go around. It’s a day filled with laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Tickets for Touch A Truck are available for $7.50 each, or families can take advantage of the Family Pack, which includes 5 tickets for just $30. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Bethania Preschool & After School, helping to support their mission of providing quality education and care for children in the community.

The event is made possible thanks to the event’s generous sponsors. Special recognition goes to the Hauler Level sponsors: Central Coast Paving Inc., Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Coastal Valleys Roofing, and SYV Youth Recreation, as well as the Bulldozer Level sponsor, Gerda’s Iron Art Gift Shop.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to touch, explore, and learn at Touch A Truck. Mark your calendars for May 4th and join us at 611 Atterdag Road in Solvang for a day of family fun that supports a great cause.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.givebutter.com/touchatruck.