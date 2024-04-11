Like a J.K. Rowling spinoff no one asked for, our beloved assemblymember, Gregg Hart, has become a barrier to CalCare — the Medicare-for-All bill making its way through the California Legislature.

You see, Mr. Hart has full throatedly declared to any like-minded individual within ear shot that he is all for a single payer system in California. However, when pressed on whether he would support CalCare when it comes up for a vote, he suddenly becomes coy like a baby daffodil in spring, hemming and hawing and flipping through his “generic excuse” Rolodex punctuating key phrases such as “budget” and “what’s in it” amidst a sea of fillers.

So why would an educated and intelligent representative such as Mr. Hart, who knows full well that CalCare will save billions of dollars and thousands of lives, fall short on following through on such an important campaign promise? Some bitter people say that it’s because he is bribed by health insurance companies, big Pharma, and big hospital chains. That is ridiculous, of course. The copious funds gushing toward Mr. Hart by above entities are all channeled through entirely legal means. Others say that it is out of fear that the big money entities above would support his opponent in the next election. That, of course, is also ridiculous. Mr. Hart is a man of exceptional principle and integrity. He would never let the good of the people be cast aside over fears of losing his job.

One thing everyone, bitter and otherwise, can agree on is that it’s not for a lack of knowledge. Mr. Hart knows better than anyone that our current health-care system is financially unsustainable and CalCare will save anywhere from $32 billion to over $200 billion over 10 years. He also knows that every day that he does not act, 10 Californians die purely because they do not have health insurance. That’s 10 communities grieving and 10 families torn apart just so big Pharma, health insurance companies, and big hospital chains can bring a smile to shareholder faces. He is also keenly aware that the only way to address racial and gender health disparities is to implement CalCare.

That leaves no good reason for Mr.Hart to not be a vocal champion of CalCare. But I suspect what he needs is a good cheering on. A rousing, “you can do it!” A heartfelt, “we believe in you!” And whatever else you find written on mass produced paper hearts distributed in elementary schools on Valentine’s Day.

On April 23, CalCare will come up for a hearing before the Committee Workgroup Taskforce Special Council of Let’s Study the Obvious. If said committee agrees to take on the onerous task of considering a bill that would save lives and money, the next step would be a hearing before the general Assembly some time in May. On that date, Mr. Hart could use all the encouragement his constituents can muster. So let’s not let him down so he does not let us down. Phone: (805) 564-1649. Fax: (805) 564-1651. Email: assemblymember.hart@assembly.ca.gov