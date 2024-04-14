Currently, 17 women and 35 men serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from California. After the November election, men will take up both U.S. Senate positions from California.

Thirty-two women and 48 men serve in the State Assembly. Eighteen women and 22 men serve in the State Senate. No elected officials identify as nonbinary, although this statement could be wrong.

What are the policy and funding implications due to male dominance in government bodies? What can we do to correct this disparity?