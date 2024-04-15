President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON ­– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of California to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides from January 31 to February 9, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms in Butte, Glenn, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Sutter, and Ventura counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew F. Grant has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.