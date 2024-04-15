Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (12 April 2024)— Calling all artists, creatives, and innovators! Unite to Light, a non-profit organization based in Santa Barbara, is seeking submissions for light-themed art for their annual fundraiser. The exhibition is part of Unite to Light the Night, a multi-day celebration of light to be held on October 18 and 19, 2024 at The Community Arts Workshop in downtown Santa Barbara.

This will be the third annual light art festival and fundraiser hosted by Unite to Light. The Call for Artists welcomes works that celebrate and evoke the power of light – including light installations, projection art, light mapping, sculptures, augmented reality, video, mixed media, and all types of live or interactive works. With each year, the event sees an increase in attendance and artistic engagement, and this year the organizers are broadening the call to include live performances. Additionally, they are expanding the gallery display of two-dimensional artworks to provide even more local artists with the chance to showcase and sell their creations.

Unite to Light aims to offer grants to selected applicants to help cover the cost of materials and equipment, ensuring that the exhibition is financially accessible for all artists. Funding for grants comes from donors and event sponsors and 100% of these dedicated funds go to artists. The call for submissions is open now, and the deadline is June 14, 2024.

Unite to Light’s CEO, Megan Birney Rudert said, “We are thrilled to witness our vibrant and diverse community of artists, creatives, and innovators coming together once again to co-create an extraordinary exhibition. This gathering symbolizes the power of collaboration and creativity in shedding light on important global issues.”

Unite to Light the Night is a two-evening event that merges art, community, and social impact into immersive experiences for all senses. The fundraiser supports Unite to Light’s mission to bring light and power to the billion people who live without electricity across the globe. The exhibition is a way to showcase light as not only an essential aspect of life, but also a creative medium that can bring people together. This exhibition also provides an annual opportunity for local artists to experiment with light and explore our relationship with light and energy.

“We are excited to see all the new initiatives aimed at enlightening our community on our reliance on light and power— a facet often overlooked in our daily routines of flipping switches or pressing buttons”, Megan Birney Rudert added.

Almost one billion people live without electricity, struggling in darkness after sunset, being poisoned at night by kerosene fumes, spending meager resources on fuel instead of better nutrition and healthcare. That darkness brings illiteracy, poverty and illness. Unite to Light is the only nonprofit that manufactures and distributes their own lights and chargers providing light and power to those living without electricity across the globe. Their solar lights and chargers help children study at night, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, equip healthcare workers to save lives, offer relief from disasters, and enable connection to vital services for those living unsheltered.

Application instructions can be found here: unitetolight.org/callforartists. Questions for creatives or inquiries about sponsoring an artist should be directed to events@unite-to-light.org.