Santa Barbara, CA — April 16, 2024 — Roosevelt Elementary School invites all Roosevelt community members, past and present, to its Centennial Celebration, commemorating 100 years of educational excellence and community spirit. A carnival-style event will be held at Roosevelt Elementary at 1990 Laguna Street on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with activities for all ages and abilities.

Each grade will host a booth representing a decade from 1920s-2000s giving attendees a chance to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Roosevelt’s history. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase food from a variety of local food trucks, as well as tickets for bounce houses. The festivities will also include a birthday song and a cake-cutting ceremony to mark this historic event.

Furthermore, the Centennial Celebration will feature a silent auction fundraiser component, supporting Roosevelt Elementary’s continued commitment to academic excellence and community engagement. All proceeds will benefit the school’s educational programs and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone in Roosevelt Elementary’s history. The Centennial Celebration is a testament to our enduring legacy of academic excellence and community involvement. We look forward to welcoming all members of the Santa Barbara community to join us in this joyous occasion.” Principal Valerie Galindo of Roosevelt Elementary School.

Limited quantities of Roosevelt Centennial apparel will be sold at the event and is available for preorder here.

All attendees are encouraged to RSVP by June 1 to 100party@rooseveltreef.org with their name, email, and association with Roosevelt Elementary School to secure their spot.

For more information about the Roosevelt Elementary Centennial Celebration, including event updates and opportunities for involvement, please visit the REEF website Centennial page at reefcentennial.org or contact info@rooseveltreef.org.

Join us as we celebrate 100 years of educational legacy and community pride at Roosevelt Elementary School!