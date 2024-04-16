Kudos to Jeff Shaffer and his huge heart! Recently, Mr. Shaffer elected to observe his birthday by throwing a delectable breakfast bash for our urban nomads.

And, while on the subject of homelessness, let’s not forget, posthumously, Ken Williams. Mr. Williams commenced interventions for our homeless population during the years that predate Jeff’s endeavors. His selfless contributions began at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and then expanded out.

Thank you, gentlemen, on behalf of Santa Barbara County for your respective altruistic kindnesses which have so enriched and redeemed us all.