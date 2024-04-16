Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Poetry enthusiasts are cordially invited to submit their favorite published poem to read aloud during an Afternoon Poetry Reading on Saturday, April 27 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Goleta Valley Library Community Room (500 N. Fairview Avenue). This event will celebrate the diversity of poetry and honor April as National Poetry Month.

“Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters,” shares the Academy’s website Poets.org. “Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.”

Goleta Valley Library is excited to invite community members to celebrate the genre of poetry by reading aloud a favorite published poem. To participate, email us at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org by Saturday, April 20 with the following information:

Your name

Your age category (Adult or Teen)

The title and author of a favorite published poem that you would like to read. All genres and styles are welcome. Poems will be selected in the order in which submissions are received. Please be mindful of poem length to allow for as many readers as possible.

The library’s poetry section is available year-round for browsing and enjoyment in the juvenile, teen, and adult nonfiction collections. Look for the call number 811 on the spine labels of the books or ask one of our friendly staff for assistance in finding your next favorite poem.

We look forward to hearing your favorite poems and celebrating National Poetry Month together!

