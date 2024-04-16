Central Coast Water Authority Appoints David Beard as Deputy Director of Operations and Engineering

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Buellton, CA – April 16, 2024 – The Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Beard as the new Deputy Director of Operations and Engineering, effective June 3rd, 2024. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the water management industry, Beard brings invaluable expertise to the leadership team at CCWA.

David Beard has over 15 years of experience in water management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College and a Master of Environmental Science and Management (MESM) from the Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). Beard’s interdisciplinary background and dedication to advancing sustainable water solutions make him a valuable addition to the CCWA team.

Throughout his career, Beard has held various leadership positions in the water industry, where he has spearheaded numerous successful projects and initiatives. Prior to joining CCWA, he served as the Improvement District No. 4 Manager at Kern County Water Agency, where he oversaw the planning, design, and implementation of water infrastructure projects. His strategic vision and innovative approach to water management have earned him recognition as a thought leader in the industry.

“I am honored to join the talented team at CCWA and contribute to the organization’s mission of ensuring water security for the Central Coast community,” said David Beard. “My family and I look forward to building a life here on the Central Coast and becoming active members of this vibrant community.”

Ray Stokes, Executive Director of CCWA, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “David’s extensive experience and interdisciplinary background make him uniquely qualified to lead our Operations and Engineering department. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to fulfill our mission of providing reliable and sustainable supplemental water to the communities we serve.”