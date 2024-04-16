Choose Goleta THIS Saturday and Celebrate Earth Day with Us

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Beautify Goleta is going BIG in celebration of Earth Day and wants you to be a part of it. We have a great first part of your Saturday, April 20th planned for you. It all starts at 9:00 a.m. with a Community Cleanup at Bella Vista Park (intersection of Padova Drive and Placer Drive). Volunteers will get a free cup of coffee from the Considered Coffee Bar and a limited edition Beautify Goleta Earth Day 2024 t-shirt while supplies last. The family friendly event will include a MarBorg Touch-A-Truck for the kids and food for purchase from Elubia’s Kitchen (please bring your own reusable utensils and coffee cup). That’s not all, there are other Beautify Goleta Earth Day activities happening at the same time including a cleanup at Ellwood Beach and a Bulky item Drop off at Brandon School. Here is what you need to know before you go.

Here is what you need to know before you go.

Community Cleanup



The Cleanup is at Bella Vista Park from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A special thanks to Spotlight Captain Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara for leading the community cleanup. In addition to new Beautify Goleta shirts there will also be Waste Free Goleta & Go Green Goleta themed prize giveaways for event participants.

Bulky Item Drop Off



You can declutter your home, garage or yard and drop off large, unwanted items for FREE to Brandon School (195 Brandon Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Please note, the drop off will close early if capacity is reached before 1:00 p.m. Electronics, medicine and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Beach Cleanup



New for Beautify Goleta Earth Day is the beach cleanup from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Come volunteer to pick up litter and debris from Ellwood Beach with the City’s Parks and Open Space Manager, George Thomson. Please meet at the Ellwood Beach access trail, closest to the ocean off Santa Barbara Shores Drive.

Beautify Goleta is not possible without the help of our volunteers and captains. Sign up to participate at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta and learn more by watching this video. We are also still in need of a captain for the beach cleanup. If you are interested, please email EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

Thanks for helping to make a difference in your community for Earth Day and beyond. Beautify Goleta is just one of the ways the City is working to help the environment. Watch our Go Green Goleta video to learn more.

We hope to see you on Saturday, April 20th!