Chumash Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program Grant Application Deadline is April 30

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – April 16, 2024 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is still accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program, which supports Santa Barbara County schools that are seeking funds to bolster classroom technology for their students.

The deadline to apply for the 2024-2025 school year is April 30, 2024, and all applications must be submitted online at www.chumash.gov/foundation.

The program allows Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects. These grants allow schools to purchase hardware, upgrade infrastructure, add high-tech resources and boost their curriculum.

Since its inception in 2015, the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program has issued more than $430,000 in grants to area schools.

The program’s most recent 2023-2024 school year grant recipients were Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, which received $10,000 to purchase and install a Neptune Systems monitoring system for a proposed reef exhibit in the school’s aquarium, part of the program’s Coastal Gallery Project; Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, which received $15,000 to purchase 50 new Google Chromebooks; Carpinteria High School, which received $14,500 to purchase a projector, laptops, iPads, computers and a PA system to help create a teen center; Lompoc High School, which received $10,848 to upgrade the lighting system in the Lompoc High Little Theatre; Dunn School in Santa Ynez, which received $15,000 to help renovate its current library space into a multimedia center; and La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc, which received $2,000 to purchase hardware for a mini projector and whiteboard project that will eliminate paper use in classrooms.

In 2015, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated the proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. Inspired by the success of those grants, the tribe’s leadership created the Technology in Schools Program through its foundation to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County.

For more information and to access applications, please visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.