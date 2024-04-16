Covenant Living at the Samarkand Set to Host 21st Annual Spring Art Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.: The artistic talents of Covenant Living at the Samarkand residents and employees will be on display for the 21st Annual Spring Art Show in a gallery at the Santa Barbara senior living community beginning on Friday, May 10 through Monday, May 13. From watercolor and oil paintings to pencil sketches, photography and sculptures, a variety of media will be featured from the works of those who live and work at the community.

Dozens of pieces of art from both professional artists and those just starting out will be shown. None of the artwork has ever been on display in other exhibitions.

“This is one of Santa Barbara’s premier events and we’re thrilled to feature the truly incredible and inspiring works of art,” said Linda Perez, executive director at the Samarkand. “The resident committee putting this all together has worked tirelessly in assembly the artwork and creating the gallery for all to enjoy.”

The 21st Annual Spring Art Show is free and open to the public and will take place in the Mountain Room at the Samarkand, located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 877-231-6284. Hours open to the public are:

Friday, May 10, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

(*Opening Reception, 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.)

Saturday, May 11, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 12, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 13, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.