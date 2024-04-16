Inmate Successfully Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif. – An inmate found unresponsive at the Northern Branch Jail has been successfully resuscitated after an apparent overdose. On Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 7:44 p.m., a Custody Deputy at the Northern Branch Jail discovered an inmate who was unresponsive in a housing cell. The Custody Deputy called for medical assistance and began rendering aid to the inmate. With the assistance of WellPath healthcare staff, Custody Deputies administered CPR and a total of five rounds of Naloxone to the inmate in the critical moments before an ambulance arrived.

The inmate regained a pulse, but remained unconscious as he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. At the hospital, the inmate eventually regained consciousness and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, as well as the importance of recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and accessibility to the opioid reversal drug, Narcan. Opioid overdose can be due to many factors including deliberate misuses of a prescription, illicit opioid use (such as heroin), or use of an opioid contaminated with other even more potent opioids (such as fentanyl). Overdose can also occur when a patient takes an opioid as directed but for which the prescriber miscalculated the opioid dose, when an error was made by the dispensing pharmacist, or when the patient misunderstood the directions for use. In each of these scenarios, it is vital to recognize and be prepared for a possible life-threatening opioid overdose emergency. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that we continue to offer FREE Narcan at each of the Sheriff’s substations. Members of the public can come to the lobby of ANY Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional video and receive Narcan.

Below is list of Sheriff’s Office locations where the public can receive FREE Narcan:

Buellton Sheriff’s Station

City of Buellton Police Department

140 W. Highway 246

Buellton, CA 93427

(805) 686-8150

Coastal Bureau Sheriff’s Station

City of Carpinteria Police Department

5775 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93103

(805) 568-3399

Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau

City of Goleta Police Department

4434 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

(805) 681-4100

Isla Vista Foot Patrol

6504 Trigo Rd.

Isla Vista, CA 93117

(805) 681-4179

Lompoc Valley Sheriff’s Station

3500 Harris Grade Rd.

Lompoc, CA 93436

(805) 737-7737

New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station

70 Newsome St.

New Cuyama, CA 93254

(661) 766-2310

Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station

812 W. Foster Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93455

(805) 934-6150

Santa Ynez Valley Station

City of Solvang Police Department

1745 Mission Dr.

Solvang, CA 93463

(805) 686-5000