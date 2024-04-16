Pacific Pride Foundation Hosts 11th Annual PROUD Prom in Collaboration with ILRC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — On Saturday, April 27, Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) will host its 11th annual PROUD Prom in partnership with the Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC). This event is an all inclusive evening of fun and community for local LGBTQ+ and allied youth in the greater Santa Barbara area.

PROUD Prom will be held at the Direct Relief warehouse in Goleta. PPF and ILRC are excited to present a powerful lineup of entertainment including a vivacious diva serving live vocals and a comedy queen whose finger is on the pulse of pop culture, ready to bring the youth a night they won’t soon forget.

“We are so excited to bring PROUD Prom back for another year of celebrating our LGBTQ+ youth,” said Tyson Halseth, PPF’s Chief Advancement & Programs Officer. “These spaces are important for creating a thriving queer community, and we are incredibly honored the Independent Living Resource Center is partnering with us to broaden our event accessibility. This event, alongside programs like PROUD Youth Group, are one step towards a safe future for LGBTQ+ youth.”

Registration for PROUD Prom closes Tuesday, April 23. Click here to register. The event venue is wheelchair-accessible. PPF and ILRC welcome accommodation requests through the registration form. Youth are encouraged to come dressed as they are comfortable, PROUD Prom is all about self-expression! Please note that you will not receive a confirmation email after submitting the registration form.