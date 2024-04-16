SBART Press Luncheon: Mia Martinez-Tomatis and Mason Rice Named Athletes of the Week

Mason Rice of San Marcos High boys volleyball and Mia Martinez-Tomatis of San Marcos High lacrosse received SBART Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s press luncheon after their clutch play lifted their respective teams to victory in crucial Channel League contests last week.

Martinez-Tomatis scored the game-winning goal in a 10-9 double overtime victory over Cate. She finished that game with six goals, two assists and four ground balls. In addition, Martinez-Tomatis scored two goals and added one assist in a 15-1 win over Nordhoff.

Rice came up big in the crucial moments of San Marcos’ five-set victory over rival Dos Pueblos. He finished with 20 kills, including five kills in the decisive fifth set. The 6’5” senior will play volleyball at Princeton next year.

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Reagan Arnold is a leader on and off the field for Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse and was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s press luncheon

The Award is given to student-athletes who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

Arnold is a standout on the Dos Pueblos lacrosse team, leading the Chargers in both goals and points. She was named to the Channel League First Team last season and was named a team captain this year.

“Reagan truly is the embodiment of excellent sportsmanship,” Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse coach Anais Jimenez said. “Reagan reminds us all that true greatness is not just measured in wins and losses, but in the integrity with which we play the game.”

In the classroom, Arnold carries a 4.61 GPA and serves as the yearbook’s sports editor. She is the junior class treasurer, an AP Scholar and a member of the National Honors Society.

Tallman Shines at Mt. Sac Invitational

San Marcos High swimmer Sierra Tallman continued her spectacular season at the prestigious Mt. Sac Swimming and Diving Invitational this past weekend. Tallman broke a 44-year school record in 200 IM with a tie of 2:02 and also won the breaststroke with a time of 1:04.56.

“She shattered the {200 IM record) by a full 1.5 second and she is .05 seconds off the 100 breaststroke time,” said San Marcos swim coach Peera Sukavivatanachi. “She is the only swimmer in our programs history to win two individual events at this highly competitive meet.”