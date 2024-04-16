SBCC Foundation Spring Forward! Gala to be Held Saturday, May 4, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The SBCC Foundation’s 5th annual Spring Forward! Gala will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the beautiful Great Meadow of SBCC’s West Campus. Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s work on behalf of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and its students.

All are welcome to join us for a spectacular evening celebrating the many ways SBCC enhances life in our region.

Gala guests will enjoy a cocktail reception featuring curated signature drinks and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a delectable multicourse dinner with locally sourced ingredients. Talented musicians will set the scene as guests enjoy an opportunity to mingle while taking in the incredible views of the campus and Pacific Ocean.

The event raises much-needed funding for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, emergency grants, and more. The support helps students prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

“A record number of local high school graduates participated in the SBCC Promise this school year, and we expect another record number in the fall,” said Sarah Stretz, SBCC Foundation Chief Development Officer.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at the SBCC Foundation Spring Forward! Gala website.

Trustee Sponsors are: Rachel Kaganoff, Scott Vincent, and YARDI.

Chancellor Sponsors are: Roger Durling & Daniel Launspach, Laurie Ashton & Lynn Sarko, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

President Sponsors are: COX Communications, U.S. Bank, and SEI.

Dean Sponsors are: Leslie & Ashish Bhutani; Chevron, U.S.A.; Cottage Health; Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D.; Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP; Madeleine & Peter Jacobson; Keller Rohrback L.L.P; Karen & Paul Menzel; Sable Offshore; Santa Barbara Foundation; Leslie Meadowcroft-Schipper & Frank Schipper.

Department Chair Sponsors are: California State University Channel Islands; CommUnify; Fielding Graduate University; Diane & Michael Giles; Lola Jacobson; KBZ Architects; Montecito Bank & Trust; Nicholson & Schwartz; Susan & Howard Silver; Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara; Carrie Towbes & John Lewis; Zohar & Danna Ziv.