TBCF’s Annual Teddy Bear Picnic Offers an Elegant Day of Family Fun

SANTA BARBARA, CA —Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) announces the 4th annual Teddy Bear Picnic at a its new location at Lower Manning Park in Santa Barbara on May 11th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This year’s picnic promises an elegant and family-friendly afternoon, with fun activities for both children and adults.

Guests are encouraged to wear white attire in keeping with the theme of an elegant garden party. Kids can look forward to an entertaining lineup of activities, including face painting, a “Teddy Toss” where every child wins a Johnny Was teddy bear, creative hair designs, flower crowns, Santa Barbar Bubble Guy, Santa Barbara Trapeze parkour, free raffles, jugglers, ice cream treats, and classic lawn games. Additionally, the UCSB Women’s Volleyball team will be taking over the volleyball court for an exciting exhibition game, with fun lessons for guests afterwards.

Meanwhile, adults can indulge in a delicious catered lunch by Omni Catering, as well as delicious local beverages from Stolpman Winery, Folded Hills Winery, Ysidro Sake Spritzer, Los Cincos Locos, and Validation Ale. Guests will be able to participate in a wine pull, enter raffles, listen to live music by local Spanish guitarist, Adam Peot, bid on exquisite cakes in an auction featuring cakes from local bakeries, wear a flower crown, compete in a cornhole tournament for prizes, and bid on exciting excursions and wine experiences in live auctions. The Teddy Bear Picnic promises to be a beautiful event for all ages.

All proceeds from the Teddy Bear Picnic directly support TBCF’s mission to provide transformational assistance to local families battling pediatric cancer. Gold Champion Sponsor, The Stanley Family Foundation, and Ambassador Sponsors Ergomotion and the Barbakow Family have generously stepped up to support the picnic and TBCF’s mission. Additional sponsors include Mark & Nicole Romasanta, Anonymous, Sofie & Charles Langhorne, Charles & Susannah Rao, Nathan Rogers of Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLC, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Anonymous, BrightStar Care, Ruth & Michael Cavaletto, Insulate SB, Diane Kees and Pleasant Valley Lions Club. Underwriters for the event include AIMDyn, Inc., Yaritza & Gerardo Banuelos, the Fell family, BrightStar Care, J. Ken, LLC., Johnny Was, Positively Electrical, Platinum Movers, Sener | Jones at Village Properties, Validation Ale, and Ysidro Sake Spritz.

Tickets for the Teddy Bear Picnic will be on sale through May 1st and may be purchased at TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org/picnic or by contacting TBCF’s Events Director, Kirsten Stuart, at 805.265.0634.

In 2023, TBCF expanded its programming to include patients aged 18-21, provided they are on a pediatric treatment protocol. Previously, these families were ineligible for TBCF’s services due to their adult status, despite many still being in high school or college and still living with their parents. Moreover, thanks to a generous grant from the American Cancer Society, TBCF was able to offer hotel accommodations and gas gift cards to help ease the financial burden of treatment outside the tri-counties.

TBCF’s mission advocates for families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational and emotional support. If you would like to learn how you can sponsor the Teddy Bear Picnic or learn more about TBCF’s programs, please contact Brittany Avila Wazny at Brittany@TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org.