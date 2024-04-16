The Short List

This is only a short list of ex-Trump officials who have refused to endorse him in 2024:

I – References

Mike Pence (Trump’s Vice- President!): ” I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Bill Barr (his Attorney General): “Trump is like a defiant nine year-old kid” (no offense to nine year-olds). “He’s shockingly detached from reality.”

John Bolton (former National Security Advisor): “Almost all of Trump’s Cabinet members and other senior advisors would agree that Trump is not fit to be President.”

H.R. McMaster (former National Security Advisor): “It would be terribly divisive for our country for him to run again.”

Mark Esper (former Secretary of Defense): When asked if Trump could ever again be trusted with national security secrets, Mr. Esper replied, “No!”

James Mattis (former Secretary of Defense): “We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”

John Kelly (former Chief of Staff): Trump is “a person with nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the Rule of Law.”

General Mark Milley (former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff): “We don’t take an oath to a king or queen, or (to a) tyrant or dictator.”

Dan Coates (former Director of National Intelligence): Mr. Coates vigorously backed Mike Pence in the 2024 GOP primary.

Rex Tillerson (former Secretary of State): “He’s a f**cking moron!” “We’re in a worse place today (Jan. 2021) than we were before he came in.”

II – Résumé

Donald Trump has encouraged abortion bans, proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and supports Vladimir Putin’s genocide in Ukraine. He has been found guilty of tax evasion and fraud, has committed sexual assault and defamed his victim, stole classified and unclassified documents, incited a violent, treasonous insurrection, and exposed judges and their families to threats from his deranged MAGA thugs.

Not Eligible for Rehire: Mr. Trump (the self-proclaimed “Chosen One”) now tries to reinvent himself as a Bible-hawking hustler and compares himself to Abraham Lincoln, Nelson Mandela, and Jesus! If the Rule of Law applies to all (as the Founders intended), the closest this draft-dodging coward and two-faced traitor should get to the White House is Cell Block D at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary.