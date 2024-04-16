Unity Shoppe Announces Two New Employees to the Unity Shoppe Team

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Unity Shoppe is proud to announce the addition of two new employees to the executive staff.

Priscilla Hernandez | Credit: Courtesy

Priscilla Hernandez, Programs and Volunteer Coordinator has over 20 years of experience working with private/public institutions and non-profit organizations helping underrepresented communities. Specializing in developing and implementing programs and community collaborations that focus on food insecurity, homelessness, job readiness, and seniors. Priscilla uses that experience to meet the needs of the individuals she serves.

Before joining Unity Shoppe, Priscilla was the Operations Director of the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. She was responsible for the daily functions of monitoring club operations, programs, and Camp Whittier, a 94-acre camp.

Priscilla attended California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB), on an athletic tennis scholarship. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and completed her teaching certification at Boston University. She is also a certified CPR/First Aid instructor.

When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and dog, Lucy.

Priscilla stated, “I am proud to be a part of a team that makes a difference in people’s lives every day. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Kevin Easter | Credit Courtesy

Kevin Easter has recently joined Unity Shoppe as the Inventory and Volunteer Coordinator. Prior to joining Unity Shoppe, Kevin was involved in private equity real estate acquisitions, commercial property sales and management, and marketing with Unibail-Redomco-Westfield. He holds a BA in psychology and an MBA with an emphasis in entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. Additionally, Kevin served in the US Army as an infantryman for three years, including a 12-month tour in Afghanistan.

Outside of his work at Unity Shoppe, Kevin actively volunteers with local non-profits and is dedicated to helping underrepresented youths achieve college access and academic success through direct mentorship. He is also a part of Mission Scholar’s Leaders in Transition team, which helps students find their authentic leadership voice.

When asked about his new role at Unity Shoppe, Kevin said, “They who have a why, can achieve any how!”

“We are thrilled to have Priscilla and Kevin on the Unity Shoppe Team” announced Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director and CEO at Unity Shoppe.

Unity Shoppe is a non-profit organization that serves an average of 33,000 individuals annually, referred by more than 400 social service agencies around the county. Originally founded as the Council of Christmas Cheer by Dr. Pearl Chase, and later continued by Barbara Tellefson, the organization has grown over the last 107 years into a sustainable year-round charity. We provide essential items such as food, clothing and toys and offer job training, school supplies, transitional assistance, and unique gifts for seniors.

If you would like to know more about Unity Shoppe, take a tour or find out how you can help with a donation or as a volunteer, please contact Angela Miller-Bevan at 805-979-9511 or visit their website at https://unityshoppe.org.