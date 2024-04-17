Beyond Listings: Understanding the Role of the Multiple Listing Service

By Michele Allyn

2024 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

As President of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, I want to continue to highlight the facts surrounding the proposed settlement of the National Association of REALTORS® commission lawsuit. Today I want to focus on the value that the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) brings to our members and the public.

Firstly, we need to understand that the MLS is not just a database. It is a pledge among participating broker and agent members to uphold shared standards and principles, ensuring that consumers receive the highest level of service and transparency in their real estate transactions.

At its heart, the MLS provides trust and reliability for both buyers and sellers. By aggregating comprehensive property information, including the most accurate and up-to-date listing details, market trends, County Assessor data, and historical data, the MLS allows consumers to make informed decisions with confidence. Whether you are buying your dream home or selling a property, having access to reliable MLS data streamlines the process and ensures a more efficient real estate market.

One of the fundamental strengths is its ability to foster cooperation among real estate professionals, even though they are competitors in the transaction. Through the MLS’s rules and regulations, the agents and brokers engage with each other with a spirit of mutual respect to ensure the best outcomes for their clients. This unique aspect not only benefits the agents by facilitating smoother transactions, but it improves the overall experience for buyers and sellers.

Moreover, it’s essential to highlight why the MLS stands out compared to popular portal sites like Zillow, Redfin, or Homes.com. While these platforms provide information to consumers, if you scroll to the bottom of the page for listings on those sites you will see the source of their information. For example, homes listed for sale in our area by a REALTOR® that source is the Santa Barbara MLS. They rely on MLS data to populate their listings.

The proposed settlement has raised questions about potential changes within the MLS landscape. It is essential to remember what remains unchanged, our commitment to serving you, the public. Should you have questions or want to seek further information about the MLS and its benefits, talk to your REALTOR® or reach out to the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® or the Santa Barbara MLS. Together, we will continue to unlock the immense value that the MLS brings to our vibrant real estate landscape.

Michele Allyn is the owner and manager of Allyn & Associates Real Estate and Lending, a real estate brokerage and mortgage company, serving Santa Barbara, California’s Central Coast, Ventura, Riverside, San Diego and Greater Los Angeles County. Michele has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors since 1973, and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Michele at 805-895-5101 or micheleallyn@yahoo.com.