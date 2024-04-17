Cathedral Oaks Road between Calle Real andWinchester Circle Reopens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Cathedral Oaks Road between Calle Real and Winchester Circle is back open again. The roadway had been closed since February 4, 2024, following heavy rains and storm runoff. A series of geotechnical testing was done on the roadway and the results led to the determination that it was safe to lift the closure for now.

Public Works staff will continue to monitor the integrity of the roadway closely, but based on this recommendation, it will be open during the dry season. However, if there are wet periods or any other concerns that come up, the City will once again close the road.

The City is in the process of hiring a design firm and geotechnical firm to do further exploratory work. The issue is the storm damage to both the slopes and the 40-foot high crib walls supporting Cathedral Oaks Road and the adjacent bike path. A Crib Wall is a type of large-scale retaining wall that retains an earthen slope. This damage raised concerns over the integrity of the roadway and thus prompted the closure of this portion of Cathedral Oaks Road.

City staff understand the value of opening this portion of Cathedral Oaks, and we have and will continue to appreciate your patience and understanding.

Project updates can be found here.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at (805) 690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.