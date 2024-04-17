Red Cross Honors Extraordinary Volunteers During National Volunteer Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, APRIL 17, 2024 — During National Volunteer Month, the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter is celebrating community heroes whose daily support and hard work embody the organization’s lifesaving mission to help people in need.

Last year, 1,000 Pacific Coast Red Cross volunteers supported blood drives, educated community members with preparedness programs, installed hundreds of lifesaving smoke alarms, assisted veterans and military families and provided food and shelter after 100 disasters of all sizes. Nationally and locally, volunteers represent more than 90% of the Red Cross workforce providing comfort and relief in the face of emergencies.

“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of the Red Cross,” said Tony Briggs, Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Chapter and Regional CEO. “Their support is immeasurable. Without the gift of their time and talents, we wouldn’t be able to help people in what can be their darkest hour.”

Nominated by their peers, each recipient embodies the true humanitarian spirit of the Red Cross, resulting in noteworthy success. The annual Volunteer Recognition Awards honor achievement in each volunteer’s respective field. The award winners from the Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter are:

Jo Basernas (Ventura County) – Clara Barton Leadership Honor Award –This is the highest award a Red Cross volunteer can receive in the Central California Region. It honors outstanding volunteer service in leadership positions, held over a period of years. The nominee should reflect the highest level of character and service.

Tony Hoffman (Ventura County) – Spirit of the Red Cross

Ventura County Spark of Love (Fire Departments of Ventura County, Crystal Stratton, Captain Brian McGrath and ABC7) (Ventura County) – Good Neighbor Award

Communications Team (Tri-County Area) – Regional Team Award

Lois Krieger (Ventura County) – Biomedical Services Award

Michael McGehee (Ventura County) David and Jennie Risard (Santa Barbara County) – Boots on the Ground Award – This award recognizes the volunteers in each chapter who have put their life on pause while they take an in-person deployment away from home. This award is a three-way tie.

Front Desk Team (Ventura and Santa Barbara County) – Chapter Team Award

Sivani Babu ( Santa Barbara County ) – Communications Award

Kim Price-Marczuk (Ventura County) – Disaster Cycle Services Award

Steve Medina (Ventura County) – Disaster Preparedness Award

Linda Carralejo (Ventura County) – Fundraiser Award

Jody Rogers (Santa Barbara County) – Operations Award

Amy Rosenberg (Ventura County) – Rookie of the Year

Maricris Parayno (Ventura County) – Volunteer Services Award

Sydney Highter (Ventura County) – Youth & Young Adult Award

David Perfino (Ventura County) – Youth Club Adult Leader Award

Colleen Nevins (Ventura County) – Academic Service Learning Leader Award – The Academic Service Learning Leader Award is presented to a volunteer who is serving with position of an ASL student, who has exemplified outstanding service. The ASL volunteer can be from any school, be of any age, and serve in any department.