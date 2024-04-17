Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Presents “Double Thrill Double Fun” for TWO EXTENDED Weekends Spectacular Inaugural Year Thursday, April 25th to Sunday, April 28th + Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA 04/17/2024) Santa Barbara Fair & Expo proudly introduces its first-ever two extended weekend extravaganza, themed “Double Thrill Double Fun” taking place on Thursday, April 25th to Sunday, April 28th, and Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th, 2024 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Discount pre-sale entry and unlimited one-day carnival ride tickets are on sale until 10 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2024. There is plenty of parking at La Cumbre Middle School & Bishop Diego High School then ride the FREE trolley to the fair.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of this inaugural event, where the showgrounds will come alive with the sights and sounds of a thrilling world of heart-stopping carnival rides that promise an adrenaline-pumping adventure for daredevils. Little ones can enjoy a magical experience in a dedicated kiddie ride and games area, designed for our younger fairgoers. Journey through the enchanting atmosphere of classic midway games, where laughter and friendly competition fill the air. Enjoy the entertainment, creative exhibits, adorable farm animals, live music, magic, hypnotism, and delicious fair food. The fair promises non-stop fun and entertainment throughout both weekends.

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is an annual celebration of fun, entertainment, and cultural experiences that unites the community for a memorable event. Committed to providing a diverse array of attractions and activities, the fair strives to create lasting memories and traditions for attendees of all ages.

Carnival Midway – Rides and Games – Separate area for the little ones

The Carnival Midway is packed with over thirty thrilling carnival rides that twist, twirl, and spin plus carnival games for all ages. Midway magic will fill your senses at every turn and your imagination will take you back to fairs from your childhood. Buy a wristband for unlimited one-day carnival ride fun!

Kiddie Section – Rides and Games

We have a separate kid area near the farm animals with fun and safe rides for our younger fair attendees. Rides include the Wacky Worm, Puppy Roll, Firehouse, Looney Tooter Train, Jumping Jungle, and many more. The carnival rides and games kiddie section at the fair is like stepping into a vibrant wonderland tailored just for the young ones. As soon as children enter this colorful domain, their eyes widen with excitement at the sight of whimsical attractions and games designed just for them. Parents watch with delight as their children immerse themselves in this magical world, their faces lighting up with every win, every spin, and every laugh.

Below are just a few of our high-intensity rides.

Daredevils try “TURBO SPEED.”

On Turbo Speed, riders are taken for a 70 mph ‘spin’ at the ends of a whirling arm that takes them 140 ft. in the air and sends them hurtling towards Earth in an arc generating forces 3 times the pull of gravity. Features open-air, upside-down, free-flipping action!

THE ZIPPER – This vertical spinning, turning ride is a true crowd-pleaser. Featuring 12 seats each capable of holding 2-3 passengers the Zipper is a must for all adventure seekers. Spectacular programmed incandescent lighting adds to the excitement.

MEGA FLIP – The Mega Flip sends riders spinning in every direction there is! While the main arm swings from side to side, the circular formation of seats spins for an out-of-this-world ride experience.

GAMES – Welcome to the heart of the carnival: the bustling, vibrant area dedicated to games of skill, luck, and endless fun. As you step into this lively section, you’re immediately greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors, the sound of cheerful music, and the inviting aroma of popcorn and cotton candy lingering in the air. Rows upon rows of colorful booths line the pathway, each beckoning with its unique allure. The classic ring toss game tempts with its promise of winning a stuffed toy prize, while the balloon darts game challenges participants to pop balloons with well-aimed throws to claim a coveted reward.

ENTERTAINMENT for all ages at the Déjà Vu and Take 2 stages!

Live music and dancing, local and professional entertainers will be on the schedule every day. Below are just a few of our fan-favorite entertainers.

The Magic of Frank Thurston – Mr. Thurston is a performing member of the world-famous Hollywood Magic Castle. His shows are interactive, fun-filled, laughter-packed FAMILY-COMEDY MAGIC Shows for ALL to enjoy!

Mr. Thurston is a performing member of the world-famous Hollywood Magic Castle. His shows are interactive, fun-filled, laughter-packed FAMILY-COMEDY MAGIC Shows for ALL to enjoy! America’s funniest Hypnotist James Kellogg, Jr. helps audience members find their inner Superstars in his delightful Comedy Hypnosis show. The sixty-minute show is a fast-paced blend of comedy, music, and audience antics. You will laugh hysterically as James takes audience volunteers on a guided tour through their imaginations with HILARIOUS results! This show takes entertainment to a whole new level!

Throughout the day, our roaming entertainers will keep you entertained for hours!

Arty Loon is a creative balloon artist. Adults and children will be amazed at his creativity.

is a creative balloon artist. Adults and children will be amazed at his creativity. The Wilder Show is a unicycle-riding juggler with the greatest smile on the West Coast. The fair is not a fair without the adorable Racing Pigs – several shows all day long. You can feed the animals at the petting zoo.

MORE ENTERTAINERS

Millner’s Family Kung-Fu

Dance Unlimited

Baile

Santa Barbara Cheering

LIVE BANDS in alphabetical order

Adaptive Frequencies

Amalgamation

Brittney & The B-Sides

Buddy Greenbloom & the Gothic Cowboys exPorter

Francesca Jule Girl Dad Hippy Cholo Illunis

Kono

Liquid Blanket

Luis Medrano

Marika and the Ohms Pink Envy

Poppy Harlo

Pretty Cheeky Primarosa

Projekt1

Ruby & The Thorns Sabrina Elyzabeth Sade Champagne Tequila Mockingbird The Goodlanders

The Radar

The Rued

The Tearaways Thunder Rose

TNT

Trix/Guilty

Tyler McCutchen Ukulele Jim

Vassal States WhoseHouseIsThis?

Winecat

Farm Animals – Farm Animals abound in the livestock area! Goats, piglets, and many other animals are on display along with interactive displays highlighting Agriculture and Livestock.

EXHIBITS – Finally, no fair day is complete without a visit to the Double Take Building (Exhibits) to view the variety of artwork, crafts, projects, exhibits, and demonstrations presented by local residents. As fairgoers explore the Double Take Building (Exhibits), you are not just admiring the talents of local residents; you are connecting with their community, celebrating its rich heritage, and supporting the creative endeavors of their neighbors. As you leave the building, inspired by the creativity and ingenuity on display, you carry a deeper appreciation for the vibrant tapestry of culture and talent that makes the Santa Barbara community truly special.

FAIR FOOD – Fair food is a tantalizing experience that ignites the senses and brings joy to fairgoers of all ages. From the moment you step onto the showgrounds, the air is infused with the irresistible aroma of sizzling meats, sweet treats, and savory delights. The variety seems endless, catering to every palate and craving imaginable. As you navigate the lively pathways of the showgrounds, you’re greeted by a kaleidoscope of food stalls and vendors, each vying for your attention with their tantalizing offerings.

The BBQ turkey leg is just the beginning of the culinary adventure that awaits at the fair. Around every corner, vendors entice hungry visitors with an array of delicious delights, each more tempting than the last. Crispy corn dogs, dipped in golden batter and fried to perfection, offer a nostalgic taste of childhood summers spent at the fair. Nearby, the unmistakable scent of grilled onions and peppers beckons you towards a mouth-watering sausage sandwich, served hot off the grill and piled high with juicy meat and colorful veggies.

For those seeking a more indulgent experience, there are decadent desserts aplenty to tempt your taste buds. Gooey funnel cakes, drizzled with a generous helping of powdered sugar and syrup, are a perennial favorite, their crispy edges and fluffy centers are a heavenly delight.

Mark your calendars for a double dose of excitement on four days from April 25th-28th, and three days from May 3rd-5th, 2024. “Double Thrill Double Fun” embodies the energy, joy, and sense of adventure the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo aims to deliver —a seven-day extravaganza filled with thrills, laughter, and family-friendly fun.

For general Santa Barbara Fair & Expo information visit EarlWarren.com, receptionist@earlwarren.com, or call (805) 687-0766.