Marc “Cubby” Jacobs, known as the “soul” of UC Santa Barbara volleyball, unexpectedly died as the result of heart attack complications on March 1, 2024. His beloved kids, Molly and Andrew, and his son-in-law, Nick, were by his side, already carving out spaces in their hearts to mourn a profound loss. Marc’s final moments were spent with those he dedicated his life and purpose to; with his tried-and-true Dodgers cap in hand, he passed on to the other side of this life far too soon.

Marc was born to Clifford and Eleanor “Buddy” Jacobs on December 31, 1950, and quickly became known for his warm demeanor, cheeky smile, and dedicated heart. After childhood and teenage years in Culver City with his beloved brother, John, Cubby packed up and moved to Santa Barbara, where he quickly became a mainstay of UCSB’s volleyball and sports communities.

After briefly relocating to Reno, Nevada, and welcoming his kids and best friends, Molly and Andy, Cub returned home to Santa Barbara and carried on creating his legacy — one of dedication, kindness, humor, and pure joy. His friend Skip Allen said, “Cub was the heart of our group of friends for over 50 years! He will be missed.”

Always with a kind word of encouragement, it’s no wonder Cub became the voice of the Thunderdome and Rob Gym, announcing the highlights, coining catchphrases, and guiding generations of Gauchos to athletic success. Volleyball player and coach Jon Roberts recalled, “Marc was a fun-loving, sincere friend. My first practice at UCSB, he took me under his leadership, helping me in so many ways.” Volleyballer Larry “Boomer” Milliken said, “Marc was the little brother I never had. I will always remember his sense of humor and that smile.”

Marc became a legend in Gaucho history with more than four decades behind the mic. He announced men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and, for more than a decade, men’s and women’s soccer with a variety of other sports sprinkled in.

Marc was not only the light and life of Goleta living, but he dedicated his years to the betterment of volleyball. He represented the U.S.A. alongside the Gauchos in Costa Rica, before bringing his passion and know-how back to UCSB. “The pain of it never really goes away,” Cub once said of the losses — and triumphs — of the UCSB men’s volleyball team of 1974, inducted into the Intercollegiate Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

There were a number of “Cubby-isms” that quickly set him apart from the pack — “Roof!” “Nobody Home!” and “The Crowd Goes Crazy!” being forever favorites. “He coined so many phrases that became part and parcel of the American volleyball experience and lexicon … all the while keeping us all in stitches,” said Chris Kane. “He was my best friend, a teammate, virtually a constant roommate and constant companion for all sorts of lively fun and adventures from Isla Vista to Leucadia, Cardiff to La Jolla, and even Boston and New Hampshire. … He is missed greatly and shows how important it is to connect with the people we love before they’re gone.”

Al Scates, the head coach for UCLA Bruins volleyball for 48 years, recalled his friend: “Cubby was an awesome house announcer. He often drove down to work our big home matches. He used to coin new phrases to entertain the crowd and crack up the benches. The good ones he used over and over, and they became part of volleyball lore and are still used by those making the call.” Scates said, “We played a lot of golf at Sandpiper during the summer in the late 1970s and 1980s, and we even played in a local beach tournament together. My wife Sue and I attended his wedding. Later, when he moved to L.A., Cubby joined our local golf group, and we played together three times a week for a few years. I miss him.”

It was the games that Marc brought his small kids to that proved the most memorable. Young Molly and Andy made UCSB their home, playing in the rows of seats and collecting snacks from the concession stands, all while knowing that Dad’s voice echoing in the gym would call them back. Upon retiring in 2017, UCSB recognized Cub for his extraordinary dedication, and he carried on guest-announcing for the Gauchos, as well as for the Bruins and Trojans.

Marc’s years in Santa Barbara were sunny, but his retirement was golden. He became the beloved “Papa” to Molly’s young sons, Rory and Avery, taking Rory — his best buddy — on adventures only a grandfather could. He was a mainstay in the lives of his kids, his community, and his home. As Molly explained to Rory upon Marc’s passing, “Papa lives on in our hearts.”

Marc is survived and remembered dearly by his children; his grandsons, Rory and Avery; the entire Jacobs and Werbelow family; as well as his Gaucho family. For anyone who loved Cub and would like to honor the extraordinary life he led and legacy he leaves behind, please join his family at Leadbetter Beach on April 28 at 11 a.m. for food, drinks, sand, and stories. See greetingsisland.com/invites/siwy23uqrfpw.