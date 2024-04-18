Traffic on the southbound Highway 101 through Santa Barbara was at a standstill Thursday afternoon following a collision involving an SUV and lumber truck near Las Positas Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the windshield of a white Nissan Xterra was “impaled” by a piece of lumber in the crash, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. The status of the occupants of both vehicles is currently unknown.

According to SigAlert, maintenance work in the center median of the southbound 101 at Bath and Castillo streets was also contributing to the stop-and-go traffic, which was backed up to the La Cumbre Road exit 101A.