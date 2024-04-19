30th Annual Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival Returns with Renowned Guest Performer Ron Avant of the Free Nationals

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, California, April 19, 2024 – The Santa Barbara High School Band Boosters are excited to announce the return of the Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm in the SBHS Theatre. This highly anticipated event will showcase the musical talents of local and regional junior high and high school jazz bands, alongside a special guest performance and clinics hosted by Ron Avant of the Free Nationals.

The festival, now in its 30th year, serves as a platform for young musicians to share their passion for jazz music while learning from experienced professionals in the industry. Attendees can look forward to an array of captivating performances, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

Ron Avant’s involvement adds an exciting dimension to this year’s festival, offering attendees a chance to experience the artistry of a renowned musician and gain valuable insights into the world of professional jazz music. Avant’s dynamic stage presence and musical expertise promise to inspire and educate both performers and audience members alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron Avant of the Free Nationals as our special guest performer for this year’s Jazz Festival,” said Janett Emery, President of the Santa Barbara High School Band Boosters. “His presence underscores our commitment to providing exceptional learning opportunities for young musicians and further elevates the caliber of talent showcased at the festival.”

The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival promises to be a day filled with incredible music, camaraderie, and inspiration. Admission is open to the public, and tickets ($10 – General Admission, $8 – Seniors and Children under 12) can be purchased on Eventbrite, or at the door.

For more information about the Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival, sponsorship opportunities, or to schedule interviews, please contact the Santa Barbara Band Boosters at sbhs.bandboosters2@gmail.com.