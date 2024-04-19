Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 18, 2024 – The City of Goleta is seeking volunteers from the community to serve on the Santa Barbara Airport Noise Working Group. The purpose of this group is to gain input from neighborhood representatives and other airport stakeholders on potential solutions to Airport noise issues affecting local residents. The working group will seek to identify realistic and achievable strategies to mitigate the noise impact of the Airport on surrounding neighborhoods.

The Santa Barbara Airport Noise Working Group will be made up of representatives from Goleta, Santa Barbara, and the unincorporated area of Isla Vista. The City is now accepting applications for the Goleta representatives from the six areas listed below:

City Council District 1 West

City Council District 1 East

City Council District 2 West

City Council District 2 East

City Council District 3

City Council District 4

To see which area you are in, check out the Santa Barbara Airport Noise Working Group District map.

Applications must be submitted online by May 16 at 5:00 p.m. To apply, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions.

Once your application is received, it will be reviewed by the City Clerk’s office and submitted to the City Council for consideration. Thank you for considering this important role in your community!