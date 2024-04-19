News
Public Safety

Ambulance Transporting Patient to ER Sideswiped by Vehicle on Highway 154

Paramedic and Patient Taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with Minor to Moderate Injuries Following Collision Early Friday Morning at Windy Gap

Fri Apr 19, 2024 | 10:15am
An AMR ambulance was sideswiped on the Santa Barbara side of Highway 154 early Friday morning, April 19, 2024. | Credit: Scott Safechuck/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

An ambulance transporting a patient to the ER was sideswiped by a vehicle on Highway 154 at Windy Gap early Friday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The ambulance was traveling from Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang to the ER at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital around 4 a.m. when a vehicle hit the ambulance from the side. The paramedic and patient in the ambulance were transported by another ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Safechuck said. The two women in the vehicle that struck the ambulance were reportedly not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

