Ambulance Transporting Patient to ER Sideswiped by Vehicle on Highway 154

An ambulance transporting a patient to the ER was sideswiped by a vehicle on Highway 154 at Windy Gap early Friday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The ambulance was traveling from Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang to the ER at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital around 4 a.m. when a vehicle hit the ambulance from the side. The paramedic and patient in the ambulance were transported by another ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Safechuck said. The two women in the vehicle that struck the ambulance were reportedly not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.