CDC Warns of Salmonella Infections Linked to Contaminated Basil Sold at Trader Joe’s

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/basil-04-24/index.html

Key Points:

CDC has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil.

The basil was sold at Trader Joe’s in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.

Trader Joe’s ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores.

Investigators are working to identify other potentially contaminated products.

What You Should Do:

Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.

Clean surfaces and items that may have touched contaminated basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or use Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.

Wash and sanitize surfaces that may have touched contaminated basil.

Salmonella Symptoms: