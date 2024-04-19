Announcement

CDC Warns of Salmonella Infections Linked to Contaminated Basil Sold at Trader Joe’s

Fri Apr 19, 2024 | 9:32am

A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/basil-04-24/index.html

Key Points:

  • CDC has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
  • The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil.
  • The basil was sold at Trader Joe’s in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.
  • Trader Joe’s ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores.
  • Investigators are working to identify other potentially contaminated products.

What You Should Do:

  • Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.
  • Clean surfaces and items that may have touched contaminated basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.

What Businesses Should Do:

  • Do not sell or use Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.
  • Wash and sanitize surfaces that may have touched contaminated basil.

Salmonella Symptoms:

  • Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
    • Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
    • Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
  • Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
  • For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
