CDC Warns of Salmonella Infections Linked to Contaminated Basil Sold at Trader Joe’s
A CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/basil-04-24/index.html
Key Points:
- CDC has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections in seven states. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
- The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil.
- The basil was sold at Trader Joe’s in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.
- Trader Joe’s ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores.
- Investigators are working to identify other potentially contaminated products.
What You Should Do:
- Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.
- Clean surfaces and items that may have touched contaminated basil, including refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.
What Businesses Should Do:
- Do not sell or use Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s.
- Wash and sanitize surfaces that may have touched contaminated basil.
Salmonella Symptoms:
- Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
- Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
- Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
- Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
- For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.