Concrete Pour is Complete as Part of U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Caltrans has completed the concrete pour on the northbound bridge deck as part of replacing the US 101 Bridge at San Jose Creek in Goleta. The deck is currently in a seven-day curing period.

The next phase of construction will include work on the approach slab next to the bridge abutment and installing concrete pipe for the drainage system. Upon completion of earthwork, the sub-base and base will be constructed in preparation for the application of new pavement.

A traffic switch is anticipated in July, with two-way traffic moving onto new northbound bridge. Work will then proceed to replace the southbound portion of the bridge. Temporary striping will be in place to keep traffic flowing.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217. Caltrans is continuing concrete and drainage work on this project. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.