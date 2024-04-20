Property owners already pay for the services to be provided by the proposed CBID through existing taxes. But there aren’t sufficient funds left over after paying the salaries, benefits, and retirements of the well-paid bureaucracy.

It isn’t a matter of not having enough budget, it’s a matter of managing the budget that the city already has.

These days government is no longer “of the people, by the people, for the people” as Lincoln stated.

It’s a massive self-propagating entity for career politicians and entrenched bureaucrats to further their careers enabled by those with sufficient time and money to lobby them.

We voters/taxpayers only pay the bills. And when the funds run out, just add another tax or fee.