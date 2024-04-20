Man Plummets 50 Feet off Cliff in Isla Vista

A man plummeted 50 feet off a cliff in Isla Vista on Saturday afternoon after reportedly climbing over a barrier fence behind 6625 Del Play Drive, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

County fire personnel were called to the scene at around 2:35 p.m. and carried the victim from the beach up the Pescadero stairs, Safechuck said. The patient was then transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital’s emergency room in Santa Barbara. The person’s age, identity, and condition are currently unknown.

Supervisor Laura Capps, who represents Isla Vista, issued a brief statement in response to Saturday’s fall. “We are begging property owners to do the right thing and make your balconies safer by raising fence heights and other common-sense precautions. Our office is providing financial incentives to raise fencing,” Capps said, referring to one of the components of her eight-point bluff safety plan, which the Board of Supervisors passed in November 2023. “Lives are on the line.”

“At this time, details are not yet known about the accident,” Capps said. “I’m praying that the person who fell survives unharmed. I am tremendously grateful to our first responders.”