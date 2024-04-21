Santa Barbara Fish Market Celebrates Official Opening in Goleta

Santa Barbara Fish Market cut an official ribbon at its newest location last Wednesday, six months after the Santa Barbara seafood institution expanded to Goleta. The small crowd present sampled platters of fresh seafood, while market employees, Chef Paul Osborne, and founder Brian Colgate mingled with Chamber of Commerce members and other attendees.

The market has been providing the Santa Barbara community with fresh fish for more than two decades, but the Goleta location, featuring cafe-style dining, opened in October at The Plaza, a shopping mall across from Costco, at 7127 Hollister Avenue.

Colgate and Osborne spoke about their Goleta roots, love for the community, and overall excitement regarding the expansion at the celebrationm, which they held with the South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re just six months in, so this is just the beginning,” Colgate said.

At the celebration, Goleta Mayor Pro Tempore Luz Reyes-Martín and members of the chamber praised the new venture and highlighted the market’s longtime support of area restaurants with the quality of its fresh fish.

“I really hope you are feeling that love in Goleta. We are so glad to have you here and hope you can prosper here,” Reyes-Martín said.

The Santa Barbara Fish Market held its public grand opening party on Saturday, featuring oyster shucking, uni shooters at a raw bar, as well as live music, DJing, and beer and wine specials.