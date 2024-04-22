The USA is the largest producer of weapons in the world and also the largest exporter. With the approval of more billions of taxpayer dollars in military aid to Ukraine and Israel, the largest purchaser of weapons is the U.S. taxpayer. Of the 32 NATO countries, many have better economies than the USA, and they are more at risk than we are, so why must U.S. taxpayers buy the weapons? U.S. taxpayer dollars should be spent for the benefit of U.S. citizens.

A Santa Barbara resident for almost 50 years, I now live adjacent to China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, mostly because I cannot afford Santa Barbara. I visit the base often, and employees there would rather be working on technology to limit or reverse climate change.

Rowland Lane Anderson was a U.S. Navy Weapons Specialist, 1966-1968, in Vietnam aboard USS Ozbourn DD 846, and is a lifetime member of VFW, VFP, DAV, and VVA.