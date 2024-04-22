Rancho San Juan, 3,000 acres of land located in Los Alamos, sold in April for $15,750,000. The broker describes the ranch as being “composed of classic California central coast terra, flora and fauna. There are rolling hills of grasslands and sweeping mesas spotted with Valley and Coast Live Oak trees. The valleys have seasonal creeks and natural riparian corridors. There are oak woodlands. In the southwest section of the parcel are fertile fields of which approximately 250+/- acres are currently being row crop farmed. This land is in the Alisos Canyon AVA (American Viticultural Area), a prime region for Rhone-focused vineyards that produce outstanding Syrah, Grenache, Viognier, and Cabernet Franc wine grapes.”

This is the most expensive sale in Los Alamos since September of 2021, when a US Hwy 101 parcel of land sold for $18,460,000. The sale of Rancho San Juan was brokered by The Brady Group of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Ynez Valley Brokerage.

