Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Provides Grant for UCSB Chapter of Camp Kesem

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to award the UCSB Chapter of Camp Kesem a $5,000 grant. The grant was presented by Cancer Foundation Executive Director Lori Willis to Kesem at UCSB Directors Jonathan Roberts and Chelsea Bohling and Event Coordinators Hannah Delvalle and Lauren Kim during their Make the Magic fundraising event held on April 13th at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Kesem at UCSB is a chapter of the nationwide program that provides support to children impacted by a parent’s cancer. Highly trained college student leaders lead Kesem’s programs and organize free summer camps for children aged 6 to 18. Camp Kesem provides a warm and loving environment where campers can share their experiences with others who have gone through similar life situations. The community provides the foundation for confidence building, improved communication skills, and an enhanced life outlook and attitude.

Lori Willis shares, “We are thrilled to support Camp Kesem at UCSB again this year in their efforts to provide a nurturing environment for children impacted by their parent’s cancer. It’s inspiring to see student volunteers take action to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children.”

The Cancer Foundation’s grant will help Kesem at UCSB send 50 children to the Santa Barbara location of Camp Kesem this summer.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The mission of the Cancer Foundation is to provide funding to support superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To this end, the Foundation is the leading non-profit fundraising and grant-making institution dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the leading provider of cancer care on the central coast. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.